Peyton Manning Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Already Has Hall of Fame-Caliber Career

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The high praise for Patrick Mahomes in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII continued Friday, this time coming from Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

While out in Phoenix, Manning was asked by TMZ sports whether Mahomes had already done enough in his short career to eventually make it to Canton himself, to which the five-time NFL MVP gave a very to-the-point answer.

"The answer to that question is yes," Manning said.

While some would argue against Manning's statement, it's difficult to debate that Mahomes is already on a Hall of Fame-type trajectory with all he's accomplished over his five years as the starter in Kansas City.

Mahomes has already made five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams, won two MVPs—including one this season—and led the Chiefs to three Super Bowls, winning one and with a chance for a second Sunday against the Eagles.

Although Mahomes more than likely will end up wearing a gold jacket when his career is said and done, Manning knows the 27-year-old will stay focused on the task at hand and continue adding to his résumé.

"That's just not on his radar, and it shouldn't be. He should be in the moment and kicking butt for the Chiefs," Manning said.