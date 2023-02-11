Justin Fields on Bears' No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Plans: 'Everybody Would Love Honesty'

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have understandably kept most of the NFL world in the dark when it comes to their plans with first-overall pick in this year's draft.

That secrecy has even stretched to their young quarterback Justin Fields, who hasn't been clued in on the decision making process as of yet.

While he doesn't expect to to have a say in what general manager Ryan Poles ultimately chooses to do, Field would like some sort of transparency from the Bears' front office.

While on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, Fields made his feelings on the topic clear.

"Everybody would love honesty in the process," Fields said. "I would definitely like to know that. It's a business, so I totally understand. No hard feelings. But like I said, I control what I can control. Control my work ethic. Control how I carry myself each and every day."

Holding the top draft choice, Chicago could opt to draft one of the elite quarterback prospects like Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. They could also go with another position of need or trade out of the spot with a team that has a bigger desire to draft a quarterback.

With the draft not taking place until April 27, the organization still has plenty of time to let Fields in on their plan once it becomes more solidified.

After struggling through his rookie year and over the early portion of 2022, Fields, the 11th pick in the 2021 draft, started to come into his own in the latter half of the season.

He became just the third quarterback in NFL history, along with Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson, to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. Fields finished with 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Fields also grew as passer, but to a lesser degree. His passer rating rose from 73.2 to 85.2 and had 17 touchdowns, but he still finished with 11 interceptions and 55 sacks taken.