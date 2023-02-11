Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster on Impending Free Agency: 'Yes, I Want to Come Back'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Heading into the first Super Bowl of his career, JuJu Smith-Schuster feels the best way to ensure that he keeps playing on the game's biggest stages is to stay put in Kansas City.

Smith-Schuster is set to become a free agent in the offseason, but he told NFL Network's Mike Giardi on Saturday that he would like nothing more than to return to the Chiefs next season.

The sixth-year receiver signed a one-year deal with Kansas City last offseason after spending his first five years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Kansas City wins the Super Bowl and Smith-Schuster plays at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps, he'll earn himself an extra $1 million, per Giardi.

Smith-Schuster and fellow free-agent signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling were charged with the tough task of trying to replace some of the production that Tyreek Hill left behind after being traded away to the Miami Dolphins.

He did an admirable job, becoming one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets and finishing the year with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.

The desire for a reunion next season seems to be mutual for the Chiefs. Head coach Andy Reid spoke highly of Smith-Schuster during one of his Super Bowl media sessions.

"I love JuJu, great personality," Reid said. "He's sure-handed, he's great after the catch, he's tough to bring down and he's smart. He picked everything up and kept the confidence of the quarterback."

While he was listed with a knee injury on the Chiefs' final injury report ahead of the Super Bowl, Smith-Schuster looks good to go as he was a full participant in practice during the week.