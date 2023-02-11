Super Bowl 57 U.S. Naval Flyover to Feature All-Women Team of Pilots for 1st Time

AP Photo/Chris Seward

For the first time in the history of the Super Bowl, Sunday's Super Bowl LVII will feature a U.S. Navy flyover comprised entirely of women.

According to Kris Van Cleave of CBS News, seven women will pilot the planes involved in Sunday's pregame flyover in recognition of the 50-year anniversary of when women were first permitted to become Navy pilots.

Eight women made history in 1973 when they became the first women to enter the U.S. Navy's flight school, and six of them ended up earning their wings.

Per Van Cleave, women now make up about 15 percent of the Navy's pilots.

In an act of appreciation for their efforts, several Pro Football Hall of Famers met with the pilots on Thursday.

Flyovers have become a significant part of the pregame festivities for NFL games over the years, and there is none bigger than the annual Super Bowl flyover.

The 57th Super Bowl will be held Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs and NFC's Philadelphia Eagles battling for a championship.

Kickoff of Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for around 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, meaning the flyover will take place shortly before then.