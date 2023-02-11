Aaron Jones: I'd 'Love' Aaron Rodgers Back with Packers amid Retirement, Trade Rumors

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

As Aaron Rodgers prepares for a journey into darkness to decide about his future, Aaron Jones has made a pitch to the four-time NFL MVP to remain with the Green Bay Packers.

Appearing on FanDuel's More Ways to Win show, Jones called Rodgers "our leader" and said he would "love" to have him back in 2023.

Jones has been cited as a potential cut candidate because of his contract, but general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Jan. 13 they "expect" to have the 28-year-old back. His 2023 cap hit is $20.02 million, but cutting him would save $10.4 million.

There has been speculation about Rodgers' future, both with the Packers and in the NFL, since the end of the regular season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Jan. 29 people in the league believe Green Bay "prefers" to move on from Rodgers and a trade "remains an option" for the team.

Schefter noted that Rodgers is "well aware" of the Packers' feelings on the situation.

Rodgers said this week on The Pat McAfee Show he is planning to go on a four-day "darkness retreat" soon after the Super Bowl before making a decision about playing in 2023 or retiring.

There are financial reasons for Rodgers to extend his career. The four-time NFL MVP has a $58.3 million fully guaranteed option bonus that must be picked up between March 17 and Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN's Dianna Russini earlier this week he hopes for a resolution to the situation with Rodgers, whatever the outcome, before free agency begins in March.

If Rodgers is traded, the Packers would almost certainly prefer the acquiring team be on the hook for the option bonus.

Of course, there's also the possibility Rodgers and the Packers decide to run things back for another year. They won five of their final eight games this season after a 3-6 start and were in playoff contention until losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 18.