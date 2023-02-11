Super Bowl Odds 2023: MVP, Props List and Chiefs vs. Eagles Picks

0 of 3

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Super Bowl Most Valuable Player is typically handed out to a quarterback.

Thirty-one of the 56 MVPs in the Big Game's history have been signal-callers. Patrick Mahomes will try to win his second MVP after he took home the Super Bowl 54 award.

Mahomes, who is also a two-time NFL MVP after winning the 2022 award, is the favorite to win the Super Bowl honor over Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts came in second in the NFL MVP voting behind Mahomes this season. He could wow Super Bowl MVP voters with his dual-threat capabilities inside the Eagles offense.

While quarterback is the preferred position for the Super Bowl MVP, the award has gone to two wide receivers, Julian Edelman and Cooper Kupp, in the last four years. But if either Mahomes or Hurts plays well, the award is likely going to them.

The strong possibility of a quarterback winning MVP means that you may have to look elsewhere for props that the likes of Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith can cash for you.

There is an abundance of props for the offensive stars, as well as some featuring the top defensive players who could shine at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.