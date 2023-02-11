Super Bowl Odds 2023: MVP, Props List and Chiefs vs. Eagles Picks

Super Bowl Odds 2023: MVP, Props List and Chiefs vs. Eagles PicksFebruary 11, 2023
The Super Bowl Most Valuable Player is typically handed out to a quarterback.
Thirty-one of the 56 MVPs in the Big Game's history have been signal-callers. Patrick Mahomes will try to win his second MVP after he took home the Super Bowl 54 award.
Mahomes, who is also a two-time NFL MVP after winning the 2022 award, is the favorite to win the Super Bowl honor over Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts came in second in the NFL MVP voting behind Mahomes this season. He could wow Super Bowl MVP voters with his dual-threat capabilities inside the Eagles offense.
While quarterback is the preferred position for the Super Bowl MVP, the award has gone to two wide receivers, Julian Edelman and Cooper Kupp, in the last four years. But if either Mahomes or Hurts plays well, the award is likely going to them.
The strong possibility of a quarterback winning MVP means that you may have to look elsewhere for props that the likes of Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith can cash for you.
There is an abundance of props for the offensive stars, as well as some featuring the top defensive players who could shine at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.
Super Bowl MVP Odds
Patrick Mahomes (+120; bet $100 to win $120)
Jalen Hurts (+125)
Travis Kelce (+1200)
A.J. Brown (+1800)
Miles Sanders (+2200)
DeVonta Smith (+3000)
Haason Reddick (+3000)
Isiah Pacheco (+4000)
Chris Jones (+4000)
Kadarius Toney (+4000)
Mahomes and Hurts should be the two favorites to capture MVP because of how important they are to their respective squads.
Mahomes has done more with less all season for the Chiefs after they dealt Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.
Kelce has been Mahomes' top target all season, but his MVP candidacy could be hurt by posting the same stats as his quarterback. Mahomes could throw for 300 yards and three scores with 100 yards and two touchdowns going to Kelce.
Kelce would likely have to make a signature game-changing play or two to be under serious consideration over Mahomes.
The same argument can be made for the Eagles stars. Brown and Smith need a massive stat line to be picked above Hurts.
Kupp won the Super Bowl 56 MVP by catching the game-winning score from Matthew Stafford. Kupp was the Los Angeles Rams' only functional wide receiver in the second half after Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL. Edelman totaled 10 catches for 141 yards in a 13-3 New England Patriots win over the Rams in Super Bowl 54.
A 100-yard or multiscore stat line is likely necessary for the top pass-catchers to steal MVP away from their quarterbacks.
The top defensive candidates need the game to either be low-scoring or to make a huge play in the second half to be considered in the voters' minds. Malcolm Smith and Von Miller, both linebackers, are the only defensive players to win Super Bowl MVP since 2004.
Best Prop Bets
You can easily get overwhelmed by the amount of Super Bowl props available.
The regular passing, rushing, receiving and scoring props that you bet on every NFL game are still there, but there are also many more props to choose from.
For example, you can bet on the yardage of each player's first rush or reception, as well as which player will hit the 20-yard mark first on the ground and through the air.
There are numerous novelty props available as well. The coin toss is usually the most popular novelty bet, but you can also wager on a kick to hit a post, the first coach to challenge a call and if there will be a flea flicker in the contest.
The sheer volume of props can wrap your head in a pretzel, but the best advice anyone can give is to hit one or two novelty bets and then focus on the game props you typically wager on.
The most popular player props could be for Hurts and Kelce to score a touchdown. Hurts scored 13 times on the ground in the regular season and found the end zone with his legs in each of Philadelphia's two playoff games.
Kelce enters Sunday with a five-game postseason scoring streak and a touchdown in seven of his last eight playoff appearances.
The Kansas City tight end has 16 career Super Bowl receptions, as well as eight straight playoff games with at least 75 receiving yards.
Kansas City's wide receivers are getting healthier. Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster practiced this week after suffering injuries in the AFC Championship Game, but even if they are on the field, Kelce will be Mahomes' top target.
Philadelphia could split the targets between Brown, Smith and Dallas Goedert, and that makes it harder to break down the prop markets for all three players.
The best option may be to trust the most consistent props from throughout the season, and that will lead you to Hurts and Kelce.
Prop Picks: Jalen Hurts Anytime TD Scorer (-115)
Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer (-135)
Travis Kelce Over 78.5 Receiving Yards & Over 7.5 Receptions
Super Bowl Pick
Super Bowl 57 may come down to which quarterback has the best set of offensive weapons around him.
Mahomes has done more with less all season, but now he is facing one of the toughest secondaries in the NFL with a wide receiver group that may not be at 100 percent.
Smith-Schuster and Toney are on track to play but could be hampered by their respective injuries. That could also lead to even more attention on Kelce.
Hurts has three reliable pass-catchers in Brown, Smith and Goedert, and the Philadelphia rushing attack came alive in the last two playoff games. Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Hurts helped produce 268 rushing yards in the divisional round and 148 rushing yards in the NFC Championship Game.
The more well-rounded unit could shine brightest in Glendale if the Eagles are as effective on the ground as they were against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
Philadelphia's secondary conceded a single performance over 240 passing yards this season. If that unit contains Mahomes, the Eagles offense should have enough to secure the victory.
Pick: Eagles 26, Chiefs 22
