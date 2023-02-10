Sean Payton: Prospective Commanders Ownership Groups Approached Me About Being HC

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Sean Payton was approached by potential future owners of the Washington Commanders before he agreed to become head coach of the Denver Broncos, he told SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Friday:

"Everyone's waiting to see what happens in Washington," Payton told host Adam Schein (h/t Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk). "And there was some interest from some potential ownership groups that are gonna be bidding on, that currently had bid on that team, that were getting ahead of the game, saying, 'Hey, if we get awarded this team, would you?'"

Ron Rivera remains the head coach of the Commanders, but the organization faces many question marks as owner Daniel Snyder looks to sell the team. A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported this week that the first round of bidding has reached $6.3 billion, but Snyder is holding out for $7 billion.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been linked as a possible owner but did not submit a bid.

Potential buyers may be looking ahead with an interest in Payton at head coach.

Rivera has gone 22-27-1 over three seasons in Washington, earning one playoff appearance in 2020 with a 7-9 record.

Payton was seemingly intrigued by the possibility of joining the Commanders. He brought up the situation after a question about returning to the New Orleans Saints, and he praised the franchise's history.

"Listen, that place, my uncle loved the Washington franchise," Payton said. "Last year, we go there to play and pregame I'm looking up in the crowd. A third of the fans are Saints fans. And I'm like, what happened to this place? That was one of the six pillars."

The 59-year-old also noted his experience within the NFC East, working as an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Payton landed with the Broncos and will try to turn around a team that went 5-12 last year, but the connection with Washington remains a "what if."