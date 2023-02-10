X

    Chiefs, Eagles Injury Reports For Super Bowl 57 Released; Patrick Mahomes Cleared

    Francisco RosaFebruary 10, 2023

    FILE PHOTO (EDITOR'S NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 1445115801, 1195611619 - GRADIENT ADDED) In this composite image a comparison has been made between quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles (L) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (R). They will meet in Super Bowl LVII on February 12,2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. ***LEFT IMAGE PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks across the field in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Eagles and Chiefs both released their final injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Friday and both teams are looking relatively healthy going into the big game Sunday.

    The biggest news from the reports was that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice all week and that these two weeks of rest have served him and his injured ankle well.

    Here are the full reports for both teams:

    Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

    Friday injury report <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVII</a> <a href="https://t.co/TmYb19hxSX">pic.twitter.com/TmYb19hxSX</a>

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    There are no game injury designations for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVII</a>

    Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during the Chiefs' divisional-round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was monitored heavily ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Bengals.

    He put on a herculean performance against Cincinnati, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the win to send the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four years.

    Following the game, Mahomes took to Twitter to thank athletic trainer Julie Frymeyer for helping his ankle recover in time for the game.

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Julie WAS the reason i was the guy i was on the field today! It takes everyone but she lead the charge all week!!! Now let's get Super Bowl ready!! <a href="https://t.co/glPKlL9Qz3">https://t.co/glPKlL9Qz3</a>

    Also of note from the injury reports is that Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson seems to be good to go after dealing with a torn groin for the last several weeks.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Isiah Pacheco (wrist), Jerrick McKinnon (ankles) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) are all set to play for the Kansas City as well.