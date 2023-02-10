Chiefs, Eagles Injury Reports For Super Bowl 57 Released; Patrick Mahomes Cleared

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Eagles and Chiefs both released their final injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Friday and both teams are looking relatively healthy going into the big game Sunday.

The biggest news from the reports was that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice all week and that these two weeks of rest have served him and his injured ankle well.

Here are the full reports for both teams:

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during the Chiefs' divisional-round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was monitored heavily ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Bengals.

He put on a herculean performance against Cincinnati, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the win to send the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four years.

Following the game, Mahomes took to Twitter to thank athletic trainer Julie Frymeyer for helping his ankle recover in time for the game.

Also of note from the injury reports is that Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson seems to be good to go after dealing with a torn groin for the last several weeks.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Isiah Pacheco (wrist), Jerrick McKinnon (ankles) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) are all set to play for the Kansas City as well.