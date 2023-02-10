X

    Tom Brady Reportedly Files Retirement Letter with NFL, NFLPA; Eligible for 2028 HOF

    Erin WalshFebruary 10, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady doesn't intend to come out of retirement for a second time.

    Brady filed a letter with the NFL and NFL Players Association on Friday confirming his Feb. 1 retirement announcement, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

