Tom Brady Reportedly Files Retirement Letter with NFL, NFLPA; Eligible for 2028 HOF

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady doesn't intend to come out of retirement for a second time.

Brady filed a letter with the NFL and NFL Players Association on Friday confirming his Feb. 1 retirement announcement, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

