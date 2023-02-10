Report: Browns' Dee, Jimmy Haslam in Talks for Minority Ownership Stake in Bucks

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns managing and principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in "advanced talks" to purchase Mark Lasry's 25 percent stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, according to Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams.

Lasry's time as Milwaukee's governor "is nearing an end," per Novy-Williams, and the Haslams "have been speaking with the Bucks owners for the past few months, though there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached."

Lasry recently considered selling his stake to Mat Ishbia, who instead purchased the Phoenix Suns, per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick. The Haslams then entered the conversation to purchase the stake in the Bucks.

Lasry and Wes Edens purchased the Bucks from Herb Kohl in 2014 for $550 million, and the franchise is now valued at $2.3 billion, according to Forbes' 2022 NBA team valuations.

In addition to the Browns, the Haslams also own Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew and have been looking to expand their portfolio into the NBA, per Sportico. They were interested in buying the Minnesota Timberwolves before the team was sold to a group headed by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez for $1.5 billion in 2021.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam purchased the Browns for $1.1 billion in 2012, and the franchise is now valued at $3.9 billion, according to Forbes' 2022 NFL valuations. They purchased the Crew in 2018 for a reported $150 million, and the club is now valued at $550 million, per Forbes.

If the Haslams purchase Lasry's stake in the Bucks, they will have a share of one of the NBA's most prominent franchises.

Milwaukee has been one of the most successful teams over the last several seasons thanks to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. It won the NBA title in 2020-21, reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2021-22 and is now second in the East with a 38-17 record, one game behind the Boston Celtics.