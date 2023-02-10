Tiger Woods to Play 2023 Genesis Invitational After Injury; 1st Non-Major Since 2020

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is set to play in his first official PGA Tour event since the 2022 Open Championship.

The 47-year-old announced on Twitter Friday he will play at the Genesis Invitational next week:

Woods only played in four tournaments last year between the PGA Tour and European Tour. His appearance at the Masters marked his first event after suffering open fractures to his right tibia and fibula in a single-car crash in February 2021.

Speaking to reporters in November 2021, Woods said amputating the leg "was on the table" at one point.

The Masters was the only tournament Woods completed all four rounds last year. He started well with a 71 in the first round before posting scores of 74-78-78 to finish 47th overall.

Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after three rounds because of soreness in his right leg and missed the cut at the Open Championship.

As the host of the Hero World Challenge, Woods was expected to take part in the 2022 event from Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. He announced before the start of the tournament he would be unable to play due to plantar fasciitis that made it difficult to walk.

Woods was able to return at the PNC Championship. The 15-time major champion, playing with his son, Charlie, finished tied for eighth place.

This will be Woods' first appearance at the Genesis Invitational since 2020. He finished in last place among the 68 players who made the cut.

The 2023 Genesis Invitational will be held at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles from Feb. 16-19.