NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Visiting Texans, Discussing Job on DeMeco Ryans' Staff

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is visiting the Houston Texans on Friday to discuss a potential coaching job, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

The Texans are yet to hire an offensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, although they are expected to hire former Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke as the defensive coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kingsbury spent the past four years as head coach of the Cardinals, accumulating a 28-37-1 record. He received an extension after leading the squad to the playoffs in 2021, but he was fired one year later after finishing with a 4-13 record in 2022.

