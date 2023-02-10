Aaron Rodgers' Decision on Packers Future Expected by March, Mark Murphy Says

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are hoping for a resolution to the Aaron Rodgers' situation before free agency begins.

Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN's Dianna Russini there's no official deadline for a decision, but it would be better to have a final answer sooner than later.

Rodgers hasn't officially confirmed he will keep playing. The four-time NFL MVP said this week on The Pat McAfee Show he will make that decision after a four-day darkness retreat.

"I've got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation," Rodgers said (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky). "And then after that I feel like I'll be a lot closer to a final, final decision."

If Rodgers decides to play in 2023, the next step in the process will be determining if it is with the Packers or another team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Jan. 29 trading Rodgers "remains an option" for the Packers this offseason. He has a $58.3 million option bonus in his contract that must be exercised between the first day of the new league year and Week 1 of the regular season.

Demovsky noted in November the Packers would want any team that trades for Rodgers to pay the option bonus to help their cap situation.

They are currently projected to be $17.5 million over the 2023 salary cap factoring in Rodgers' $31.6 million cap hit.

Coming off an 8-9 season in 2022, the Packers are in a position to move on from Rodgers if they view it in their best interest. Jordan Love is entering the fourth season of his rookie contract. The 24-year-old has only started one game in his career.

The Packers can give Love an extended look as their starter in 2023. It would seem unlikely they pick up the fifth-year option on his contract that would guarantee him $20.3 million in 2024, but it's not implausible if the coaching staff and front office believe in his talent.

Rodgers had arguably the worst year of his career this season. The 39-year-old threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and completed 64.6 percent of his attempts in 17 starts.