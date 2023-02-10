Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Could Be Held at Cowboys Stadium, Dana White Says

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

UFC is looking at running a stadium show to host the upcoming Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler fight.

Speaking to Fanatics View (h/t Alex Pattle of The Independent), UFC president Dana White said AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is being looked at as a potential host for the marquee showdown.

"To go to Dallas Texas Stadium, you have to have the right fight," White explained. "Conor and Chandler are doing The Ultimate Fighter this year and they're coaching it, and it's the first time it's on ESPN the network; it was on ESPN+, [so this] will make the fight even bigger than it would already be. Dallas Texas Stadium is a possibility. Let's just say this: They're in the running. They're in the running for the fight."

White also listed Las Vegas, Madison Square Garden in New York and London as potential options for the fight.

It was interesting that when mentioning Las Vegas, White cited either T-Mobile Arena or Allegiant Stadium as host sites. Vegas is the primary host site for UFC events, with T-Mobile Arena often used for major pay-per-view shows.

UFC's first event at Madison Square Garden was McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205 in November 2016. The Notorious defeated Alvarez to become the first UFC fighter to hold two championships in two different weight classes at the same time.

The promotion hasn't run a lot of stadium shows. The most recent event in a venue that seats at least 50,000 people was UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium in Australia, headlined by a middleweight title unification bout between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

The crowd of 57,127 at Marvel Stadium is the largest attendance in history for a UFC show. The same venue was also the location for Ronda Rousey's first career loss against Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015.

Rogers Centre in Toronto hosted UFC 129 with Georges St-Pierre against Jake Shields in the main event.

AT&T Stadium has hosted several major sporting events since opening in 2009, including the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, Super Bowl 45 and the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship.

UFC has not yet announced a date for the McGregor-Chandler bout. It is expected to take place soon after the Aug. 15 finale of the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter that both men are coaching.

The bout will mark McGregor's first time in the Octagon since he fractured his tibia and fibula in the first round against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021.