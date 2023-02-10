NFL Rumors: Matt Burke Expected to Be Hired as Texans DC on DeMeco Ryans' Staff

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as their defensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Burke was the Arizona Cardinals' defensive line coach this season, and he has previous defensive coordinator experience, serving in that role with the Miami Dolphins from 2017 to 2018.

The 46-year-old Burke has also spent time as an assistant coach with the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

