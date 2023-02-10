Nets' Cam Thomas Apologizes for Using Anti-Gay Slur in Postgame Interview

Al Bello/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has apologized for using an anti-gay slur during a postgame interview.

Thomas wrote on Twitter his comment was intended to be "playful" and not offensive but accepted that he "probably did."

Following the Nets' 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls, Thomas was interviewed on the court by the TNT sideline reporter Jared Greenberg.

"We already had good looking guys, no homo," he said.

The comment was made in response to a question about a joke Spencer Dinwiddie made regarding the Nets' recent acquisitions ahead of the trade deadline.

"We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking, and the Nets needed some help in that department," Dinwiddie told reporters on Tuesday. He and Dorian Finney-Smith were acquired from the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

Per a March 2022 article from Jim Buzinski, Cyd Zeigler, and Alex Reimer of Outsports.com, one fan identified in the story as "Chris" to protect his identity explained the connotation of the phrase.

"'No homo' as a phrase promotes a negative connotation in regards to gay men, as if we are less-than," Chris said. "It's still extremely harmful and anyone who thinks otherwise needs to wake up."

Greenberg said in response that the league office "will enjoy that one," implying that Thomas will likely be subject to a fine for the comment.

Former Indiana Pacers center Roy Hibbert received a $75,000 fine from the NBA in 2013 for using the same phrase during a postgame press conference after Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was docked $25,000 by the league in November 2018 for using the phrase in an interview.