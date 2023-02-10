NFL Moment of the Year 2022-23: Award Winner, Voting Results and Reaction

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson racked up his second award at the 12th annual NFL Honors on Thursday night at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, when he was announced as the Moment of the Year winner for his miraculous catch against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

Down 27-23 to the Bills late in the fourth quarter, Jefferson made a one-handed catch on 4th-and-18 from the Minnesota 27-yard line to keep the team's hopes of beating Buffalo alive. Had he not leapt up for the catch, it likely would have been a Kirk Cousins interception to end the game.

Instead, Minnesota went on to win 33-30.

It was one of only numerous spectacular catches Jefferson made this season en route to 1,809 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Jefferson was also named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday night, beating out Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.