X

    NFL Moment of the Year 2022-23: Award Winner, Voting Results and Reaction

    Erin WalshFebruary 10, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass in front of Cam Lewis #39 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
    Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson racked up his second award at the 12th annual NFL Honors on Thursday night at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, when he was announced as the Moment of the Year winner for his miraculous catch against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

    Down 27-23 to the Bills late in the fourth quarter, Jefferson made a one-handed catch on 4th-and-18 from the Minnesota 27-yard line to keep the team's hopes of beating Buffalo alive. Had he not leapt up for the catch, it likely would have been a Kirk Cousins interception to end the game.

    Instead, Minnesota went on to win 33-30.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JUSTIN JEFFERSON OH MY GOODNESS 😱🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/h71fuciUrv">pic.twitter.com/h71fuciUrv</a>

    Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN

    Justin Jefferson wins the NFL Moment of the Year award for his 4th-down catch in Buffalo. Not an official AP award but a cool moment to be commemorated.

    NFL Moment of the Year 2022-23: Award Winner, Voting Results and Reaction
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Chanel Porter @ChanelABC17news

    Justin Jefferson wins Moment of the Year for his INSANE one handed grab - he's collecting hardware tonight

    Carmen Vitali @CarmieV

    And Justin Jefferson wins Moment of the Year too. <br><br>"Second speech of the night, I didn't prepare another one."

    Alex Matthew @alexxz4nder

    Justin Jefferson really gave us the greatest moment since the Minneapolis Miracle 🥹 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKOL</a>

    MNSportsMisery🏈🏒⚾🏀 @JRos0116

    Justin Jefferson brings home the NFL moment of the year! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKOL</a>

    It was one of only numerous spectacular catches Jefferson made this season en route to 1,809 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

    Jefferson was also named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday night, beating out Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.