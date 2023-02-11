Lakers News: LeBron James' Scans on Foot Injury 'Came Back Clean and Good'

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' foot injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.

General manager Rob Pelinka told reporters on Saturday that James' imaging "came back clean and good." He's officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors.

James was ruled out of his team's Feb. 9 game because of a foot injury, which came one game after he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The veteran had previously been on the injury report with an ankle injury.

The 38-year-old has mostly avoided significant injuries in 2022-23, only missing five games with a groin injury in November. He was able to return from his other absences after just one game off.

It's been a nice change after the superstar was limited by injuries over his previous two years, playing 56 games in 2021-22 and 45 games in 2020-21.

James remains dominant on the court in his 20th NBA season, averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He earned his 19th career All-Star selection to add to a resume that includes four MVP awards and four NBA titles.

The Lakers could struggle without LeBron, with Anthony Davis becoming the go-to player offensively. Troy Brown Jr. could also see more playing time until the team returns to full strength.

All of the Lakers' acquisitions prior to Thursday's trade deadline, including Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Mo Bamba, could all be in uniform against the Warriors on Saturday night.