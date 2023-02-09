Report: Tom Brady Discussed NFL Future With Gisele Bundchen Before 2nd Retirement

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady discussed his NFL future with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen before announcing his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, per Johnni Macke of Us Weekly.

"Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms," a source told Us Weekly, adding that Bundchen had been "a real rock" for the seven-time Super Bowl champion throughout the retirement process.

Brady spent the first 20 years of his career with the Patriots, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 draft out of Michigan. He and Bundchen got married in February 2009 and had two children together.

The 45-year-old then signed with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season and moved his family to Florida. Brady and Bundchen announced in 2022 that they were getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage.

It became clear Brady and Bundchen were still on good terms when Bundchen commented on Brady's retirement post, writing, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."

Considering the pair had been together for a long time, it's no surprise Brady leaned on Bundchen throughout his retirement process.