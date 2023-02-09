Sean Payton: My 'Instincts' Pushed Me to Take Broncos HC Job over Cardinals

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Sean Payton may have chosen the Denver Broncos over the Arizona Cardinals to make his return to coaching, but he's making it abundantly clear that the decision did not come because of a distaste for Kyler Murray.

"My instincts were pushing me in a direction with Denver," Payton said on Up & Adams (around the three-minute mark). "When the process began 9 a.m. L.A. time on the 17th—that's the first day I could interview—there they were."

Payton's former Fox colleague, Terry Bradshaw, got the coach in some hot water this week by saying Payton did not want to work with Murray.

