    Sean Payton: My 'Instincts' Pushed Me to Take Broncos HC Job over Cardinals

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 9, 2023

    ENGLEWOOD , CO - FEBRUARY 6: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks during an introductory press conference at team headquarters in Englewood, Colorado on Monday, February 6, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    Sean Payton may have chosen the Denver Broncos over the Arizona Cardinals to make his return to coaching, but he's making it abundantly clear that the decision did not come because of a distaste for Kyler Murray.

    "My instincts were pushing me in a direction with Denver," Payton said on Up & Adams (around the three-minute mark). "When the process began 9 a.m. L.A. time on the 17th—that's the first day I could interview—there they were."

    Payton's former Fox colleague, Terry Bradshaw, got the coach in some hot water this week by saying Payton did not want to work with Murray.

