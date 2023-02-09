Colts Rumors: Insider Says 'Nobody Knows' Who Indianapolis Will Hire as HC

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Indianapolis Colts don't appear to be in a rush toward hiring a new head coach, and it sounds like there's uncertainty as to who will eventually land the position.

According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, there's no indication that a decision has been made is imminent despite the team's expansive search.

"If the Colts have made their decision, they're not letting it slip — not yet, at least," Keefer stated. "The team has kept things incredibly quiet throughout the search, and the finishing stretch has been no different. 'Nobody knows,' an individual familiar with the process said this week."

At this point, it seems that the team will make a hire sometime after the Super Bowl. The Colts' search began last month with an extensive list of candidates, some of whom were interviewed twice.

Per Keefer, those believed to be finalists for the position are interim coach Jeff Saturday, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

The Colts went 4-12-1 last season after firing Frank Reich midway through the year and turning to Saturday, who had no head coaching experience beyond the high school level. Indianapolis has the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, so this offseason is crucial to the team's future.

Keefer noted that the Colts' lengthy search "is not accidental, but deliberate." General manager Chris Ballard has spearheaded the process, and team owner Jim Irsay "has had a much more central role for the second round." The team reportedly even once considered a third round of interviews, an incredibly rare occurrence, but eventually decided against that.

The Colts are one of two teams that remain without a head coach, along with the Arizona Cardinals. Indianapolis is surely hoping its next hire will be the right person to lead the way forward in hopes of bouncing back in 2023.