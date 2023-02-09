Eagles' DeVonta Smith's Room 'In Complete Darkness' Before Super Bowl, No TV or Phone

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Ahead of his first career Super Bowl appearance, Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith is getting off the grid as much as he can.

The second-year pass-catcher is trying to distance himself from the distractions surrounding the event by staying away from social media, his phone or TV.

"I'm in complete darkness," Smith said, via Bo Wulf of The Athletic. "Complete darkness."

While he prefers to remain in darkness ahead of the biggest game of his young career, Smith often snatched the spotlight while on the field this season.

Smith paced a talented Philadelphia receiving corps with 95 catches, setting a single-season franchise record for a receiver. He finished with 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns, trailing only A.J. Brown on the team in both categories.

He has also been the team's leading receiver throughout the postseason with eight receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Despite it being his first Super Bowl, Smith is no stranger to the big moment. As a freshman at Alabama, he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

He's now hoping to bring that big-game energy to the largest stage in the sport.