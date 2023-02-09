Ja'Marr Chase Doesn't Know How Bengals Will Keep Him, Tee Higgins Under Contract

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Even Ja'Marr Chase is unsure of how the Cincinnati Bengals will manage to keep him and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins for the long haul once their rookie contracts expire.

"It would be nice for Tee to be on the same side with me still as long as we can go," Chase said to USA Today's Cydney Henderson. "Somebody later down the line is going to have to do something for us to have this team stay together."

The two-time Pro Bowler added, "I really don't know," when questioned how Cincinnati can retain both of its star wideouts.

The Bengals may soon face a difficult decision regarding the core of their aerial attack.

Higgins is entering the final year of his contract in 2023. Chase is eligible for free agency in 2026 and could plausibly sign an extension before then. And quarterback Joe Burrow, who can hit the open market in 2025, is eligible to sign a new deal this offseason.

Re-signing all three is possible, but it doesn't seem feasible under the NFL's salary cap. Spotrac pegs Burrow's value alone at $44 million annually. Chase ($25.4 million) and Higgins ($20.1 million) both stand to earn significant raises on their next contracts as well.

Burrow will presumably be the Bengals' top priority, with Chase next in line. The 22-year-old has caught 168 passes for 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns through his first two NFL seasons.

Higgins has been a consistent pass-catcher as well (215 receptions, 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns in 46 games), but the financial realities of the NFL might make him the odd man out.