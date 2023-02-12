The 5 Best Opponents for Islam Makhachev After UFC 284 Win

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

From the moment it was announced as the main event for Saturday's UFC 284 event in Perth, Australia, Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev's champion-versus-champion clash stood out as the biggest fight on the UFC's calendar.

To say it lived up to the gargantuan prefight expectations would be an understatement.

There were a million ways this fight could have gone, but in the end, what we got was a wild, five-round scrap that saw both men have success on their feet and the mat.

In the end, the featherweight champion Volkanovski failed to take the lightweight belt from Makhachev, losing in a unanimous decision. However, it was close enough that a win for either man would have been justifiable and that neither man would lose any ground in defeat.

Now that it's done, of course, it's time to begin weighing the options for the two pound-for-pound stars—and there is certainly no shortage of choices for either of them.

First up, we'll take a look at the possibilities for Makhachev, who will fly home to Dagestan with the lightweight belt still in his luggage and the respect of the entire combat sports community.