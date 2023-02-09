Jayson Tatum, Celtics Hailed by Twitter for 'Impressive' Win vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics were without four starters Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, but they still came out with an 106-99 win to improve to 39-16 on the season.

Al Horford, Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart were all ruled out before Wednesday's contest, and Jaylen Brown exited the game in the first half with a facial injury, leaving Boston without four starters for the second half.

Still the C's made easy work of the Sixers thanks to a full team effort highlighted by 19-point outings from Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White. Blake Griffin and Grant Williams each had 15 points, while Tatum had 12 points and Sam Hauser finished with 14 points.

Boston was also an impressive 19-of-35 from deep, compared to Philadelphia's 10-of-31 from beyond the arc.

After the win NBA Twitter hailed the Celtics for a key win over the 76ers:

The Celtics only continue to prove why they are one of the best and deepest teams in the NBA. Without four starters and Tatum only notching 12 points, Boston needed its depth to come up big on Wednesday.

The Celtics will host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday before traveling to face the Milwaukee Bucks early next week ahead of the All-Star Game.