Report: Cardinals Don't Plan on Hiring HC Before Super Bowl; Kafka, Anarumo Linked

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals do not intend to hire a new head coach before Super Bowl LVII this weekend, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

However, the Cards are making progress in their search, as New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are set for second interviews with the franchise.

The Cardinals are taking their time with their latest head coaching search following the firing of Kliff Kingsbury, who went 28-37-1 in his four seasons as the team's head coach from 2019-2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores was also in the running for the team's head coaching position for pulling out of the competition to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

Kafka, meanwhile, was hired as offensive coordinator of the Giants under head coach Brian Daboll ahead of the 2022 season. Prior to that, he spent four seasons working his way up through the Kansas City Chiefs organization, starting as an offensive quality control coach in 2017 to becoming the passing game coordinator in 2021.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is gearing up for his third Super Bowl appearance, spoke highly of Kafka while meeting with reporters earlier this week. He said, via Jake Anderson of ArizonaSports.com:

"Coach Kafka is a special person and a special coach. When he first got here he was quality control — that was my first year as a rookie so I spent a lot of time with Coach Kafka where he was teaching me the playbook and teaching me how to be a quarterback in the NFL.

"That continued for a long time and when he left, I knew he was going to be a head coach soon. I know he's down (here) in Arizona, so if he gets hired there he'll get that place turned around. He's a great coach and a great person as well, so I'm excited for him."

Anarumo began his NFL career as a defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2012 and eventually served as interim defensive coordinator in 2015. He also served as a defensive backs coach for the Giants in 2018 before taking over as defensive coordinator of the Bengals in 2019.

While he doesn't have a Mahomes vouching for him at the Super Bowl, Anarumo is still one of the top head coaching candidates in this year's cycle given all he's done to help improve the Cincinnati defense over the last several years.