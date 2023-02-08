NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Want Clarity on Kevin Durant Before Pursuing 'Big Moves'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's status with the Brooklyn Nets is hovering over the remaining hours before Thursday's trade deadline.

Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, several teams are waiting to see if Durant will be made available in trades before pursuing any "big moves" that could be out there.

Durant's status has been a hot topic of conversation in the wake of Kyrie Irving being traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Monday on SportsCenter (h/t RealGM.com) that Durant "was upset" when Irving made his trade request last week, but it's unclear if the 13-time All-Star was upset with the Nets or Irving.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant has been "engaged in conversations" with Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks over the direction of franchise and its ability to compete for titles.

Wojnarowski noted the Nets "have insisted" to Durant and teams inquiring about his status that they have no intention of trading the 34-year-old before Thursday's deadline.

There has been no word from Durant or his camp about his willingness to remain with the Nets. It would seem unlikely at this point, with just over 24 hours before the deadline, that a move will happen.

One potential scenario is Durant finishes this season with the Nets and evaluates the situation this summer before making a decision about his long-term future.

This could also present problems for teams ahead of the trade deadline. Windhorst noted on The Hoop Collective podcast released on Wednesday that a team like the Toronto Raptors could hold onto players like O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam until this summer if they believe Durant will request a trade.

The Nets added Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie as part of the Irving trade with Dallas. They are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-22 record.

Durant, who hasn't played since Jan. 8 due to a sprained MCL, leads the Nets in scoring with 29.7 points per game.