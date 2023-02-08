Wizards Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Not Expected to Be Moved at NBA Trade Deadline

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Despite some early struggles, the Washington Wizards reportedly are not ready to give up on the 2022-23 season.

According to The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Wizards don't plan on moving their most coveted player ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, and the team is actually hoping to add talent in hopes of making a late-season push.

"They plan to hold onto their top-tier talent, like Kyle Kuzma, and are maneuvering to add to their rotation with the deadline approaching," Katz stated.

At 24-29, the Wizards sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference but are level in games behind with the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors (each of whom are 25-30) for the 10th spot for the final play-in tournament berth. Washington has made the playoffs just once in the previous four seasons, and the team has not finished with a record above .500 since the 2017-18 season.

Kuzma has been the subject of speculation for weeks now, as he is in the midst of the best year of his six-year career. The 6'9" forward has started all 51 games he's played and is averaging 21.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. The 27-year-old has developed into a primary offensive option for the Wizards after he was acquired prior to last season as part of the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.

By holding on to Kuzma, the Wizards would be taking a significant risk. It appears to be an inevitability that he will opt out of the player option on his contract for next season, which is valued at just $13 million. If Kuzma chooses to walk in free agency, Washington will have missed the chance to try to recoup assets in a trade for the rising star.

The Wizards are riding a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets (15-40). Kuzma is nursing an ankle injury and is considered questionable for the contest.