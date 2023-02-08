Dawn Staley Defends South Carolina's Style of Play After Geno Auriemma Criticism

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

After UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma criticized the South Carolina Gamecocks for their physical style of play, head coach Dawn Staley fired back on Wednesday in defense of her team.

"They play the right way, and approach it the right way whether they win or lose," Staley said of her players during her radio call-in show. "We don't denounce anybody's play. They are always uplifting the game of women's basketball, and when we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing."

Following Sunday's 81-77 loss to the No. 1-ranked Gamecocks, Auriemma complained that guard/forward Lou Lopez Sénéchal was found to have bruises on her body after the game.

"It's just appalling what teams do to her now," he said. "It's not basketball anymore. I don't know what it is, but it's not basketball."

It was UConn's fourth loss to South Carolina in their past five meetings, including last season's national championship game. From Staley's perspective, when South Carolina is successful, "we're called something other than players that are locked in."

Prior to the Gamecocks' recent run of dominance, they had been 0-7 against the Huskies in Staley's tenure. However, she believes the program has done enough to earn the respect of the college basketball world.

"We've been called so many things and I'm sick of it," Staley said. "I'm sick of it because I coach some of the best human beings the game has ever had."

South Carolina (23-0) will look to remain undefeated when it takes on Auburn (13-9) on Thursday night.