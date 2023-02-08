Chiefs' Andy Reid Not Concerned with Patrick Mahomes' Injury Before Super Bowl 57

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After a dazzling performance on a high-ankle sprain in the AFC Championship Game, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn't concerned about Patrick Mahomes' injury ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Reid said Mahomes is capable of doing virtually everything in their playbook and was happy with how his quarterback has been moving in practice.

Mahomes said his ankle isn't 100 percent, but he is still rehabbing and receiving treatment with the hope that the adrenaline of Sunday's game will carry him the rest of the way.

There was virtually no chance Mahomes would be at full strength for the Chiefs' playoff run, however long it lasted, when he suffered the ankle injury in the first quarter of their 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

Per the University of Washington Orthopedics, the typical recovery time from a high ankle sprain for professional athletes ranges from four to six weeks.

The injury occurred on Jan. 21, giving Mahomes a total of three weeks to recover. He was a full participant in every practice leading up to the AFC Championship Game.

During the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, there were moments when it looked like Mahomes was favoring his ankle. For the most part, though, it was a standard game for him with 326 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes was able to manage the pain on his final play of the game, a five-yard scramble on 3rd-and-4 that saw him outrun Bengals defenders Sam Hubbard and Joseph Ossai to pick up a first down.

Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty that put the Chiefs in field goal range. Harrison Butker's kick on the next snap was good with three seconds remaining to give Kansas City a 23-20 victory.

The Eagles' pass rush does present a unique challenge for Mahomes. They led the NFL with 70 sacks during the regular season and a 52 percent success rate in ESPN's pass-rush win rate.

Kansas City's offensive line led the NFL in ESPN's pass-block win rate during the regular season. Mahomes was sacked three times against the Bengals but only lost 11 yards on those plays.