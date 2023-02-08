Nets Rumors: Raptors 'Insistent' on Nic Claxton's Inclusion in 'Significant' Trade

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly "insistent" that the Brooklyn Nets include center Nic Claxton in any trade talks ahead of Thursday's deadline.

"One thing to note with the Nets here—they've obviously talked to Toronto a decent amount about trying to get another deal done before the deadline," SNY.tv's Ian Begley said. "And I'm told that members of the Raptors have been insistent on getting Nic Claxton back in any significant trade with the Nets."

The Nets are expected to remain aggressive ahead of the deadline as they attempt to fortify their roster around Kevin Durant after losing All-Star guards in consecutive Februaries. James Harden forced his way to Philadelphia a year ago, and the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas on Sunday in the final act of a long-fraught relationship between Irving and the organization.

Brooklyn has signaled an unwillingness to trade Durant ahead of the deadline, though it's hard to imagine him remaining with the organization into next season at this juncture. Durant attempted to force a trade last summer before ultimately rescinding his request, and it's unlikely he's thrilled about another controversy-filled season in the twilight of his prime.

Claxton has emerged as one of the most efficient young big men in basketball this season. He's averaging career highs in points (13.2), rebounds (9.2) and blocks (2.6) per game while leading the NBA in field goal percentage (73.2). While the Georgia product is not a floor spacer like many modern bigs, he's been a sensational developmental project for the Nets organization and is likely viewed as a foundational piece moving forward—regardless of whether Durant stays.

In that sense, it makes a ton of sense that the Raptors would express interest. Claxton is by far Brooklyn's best young trade chip and would fit in an age timeline with second-year forward Scottie Barnes, who appears to be the only real untouchable on Toronto's roster. Barnes and Claxton combined would give the Raptors a pair of promising young pieces to build the roster around a defense-first mentality.

If the Nets wind up being willing to trade Claxton, it would signal a certain sense of desperation to keep Durant happy—one the organization did not show in its dealings with Irving, Durant's longtime friend. Toronto's insistence on Claxton being added to any trade talks could prove to be a non-starter, especially in deadline crunch time.