Derek Carr Rumors: Raiders QB Likely to Be Released Despite Saints' Trade Interest

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders granted quarterback Derek Carr permission to visit with the New Orleans Saints this week, but that reportedly does not mean a potential trade is imminent.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, it "still remains unlikely" that Carr will be traded, with a release the more likely eventuality.

If Carr isn't traded or released before Feb. 15, a total of $40.4 million of his salary across the next two seasons becomes fully guaranteed. It would be a massive surprise for a team to trade for the 31-year-old with such a hefty price tag attached to him. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that inquiring teams would "want to rework" his contract after a trade, but they believe Carr "probably won't" be interested in that.

To complicate matters further, Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract and can control his own destiny, so the Raiders wouldn't even be able to move him without his approval. With so much leverage on his side, there's no reason for Carr to rush to find his next landing spot.

"There simply isn't enough time for everything to come together, especially with Carr knowing he'll have a full month before the free-agency market opens to explore options if/when he's cut," Florio stated. "He needs to make more than one visit in order to pick his next team. He needs to have a chance to see what else is out there."

At this point, the Saints are the only known team to invite Carr for a visit. While New Orleans has jumped to the front of the line to court him, there are many quarterback-needy teams this offseason that would also be interested in the four-time Pro Bowler.

It appears that Carr will eventually be free to explore all of his options.