    Nuggets Trade Rumors: Bones Hyland Drawing Interest from Raptors, Pelicans, T-Wolves

    Doric SamFebruary 8, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 28: Bones Hyland #3 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland has fallen out of the rotation recently and appears likely to be moved by Thursday's trade deadline.

    According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves have all "registered some level of interest in Hyland."

