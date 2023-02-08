Nuggets Trade Rumors: Bones Hyland Drawing Interest from Raptors, Pelicans, T-Wolves

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland has fallen out of the rotation recently and appears likely to be moved by Thursday's trade deadline.

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves have all "registered some level of interest in Hyland."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.