    Eric Gordon Rumors: Clippers, Suns, Contenders Eyeing Trade for Rockets Guard

    Adam WellsFebruary 8, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on January 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Houston Rockets have to figure out a resolution to the long-gestating Eric Gordon rumors.

    Per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns are among a handful of playoff contenders in the mix to acquire Gordon.

