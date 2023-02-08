Eric Gordon Rumors: Clippers, Suns, Contenders Eyeing Trade for Rockets Guard

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Houston Rockets have to figure out a resolution to the long-gestating Eric Gordon rumors.

Per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns are among a handful of playoff contenders in the mix to acquire Gordon.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.