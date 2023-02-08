49ers' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Trey Lance

0 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the same spot they were 12 months ago with their quarterback situation.

Instead of trying to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, they face the prospect of potentially dealing Trey Lance in the offseason.

Brock Purdy's emergence over the second half of the 2022 regular season made him the favorite to land the starting quarterback job next season.

The 23-year-old faces a lengthy recovery from a torn UCL he suffered in the NFC Championship Game, but he should get the nod to start for San Francisco in 2023 if he is back to full health.

That leaves the 49ers in an impossible situation this offseason.

Garoppolo is set to become a free agent and there is no reason to retain his services, while Lance started four games in his NFL career and is still an unknown after two full years in the NFL.

The 22-year-old is working his way back from an ankle injury that caused him to miss most of the 2022 campaign.

Lance is damaged goods at the moment, but he could still have some value on the trade market if the 49ers explore that option.

San Francisco needs to feel comfortable with Purdy's recovery timetable, and it needs to find a veteran backup capable of thriving in spot starts to feel at ease about trading Lance.