NFL Rumors: Raiders' Derek Carr Could Be Traded for 3rd-Round Draft Pick, Exec Says

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly seeking a third-round pick in trade talks for quarterback Derek Carr, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Per that report, teams that have reached out to the Raiders are hoping Carr will rework his contract, which they don't believe he'll be open to doing, and that the New Orleans Saints are believed to be the only team to progress in talks far enough to have Carr visit them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Carr was granted permission by the Raiders to take a visit with the Saints:

Carr's situation is a fascinating one. The 31-year-old has $40.4 million in guarantees that will kick in on Feb. 15, and at the very least, he's made it clear he wouldn't extend that deadline to help the Raiders facilitate a trade.

"I don't think that would be best for me," he told reporters last week.

"I'm just abiding by the rules," he added. "If it gets to that date, then it gets to that date, and I'll be able to talk to all my friends."

Carr's leverage is that he has a full no-trade clause. And while getting released ahead of Feb. 15 would cost him a lot of guaranteed money, it would also give him the freedom to pick his own team in free agency.

So Carr has two separate tools to steer himself to a preferred destination. The Raiders probably would prefer to get something in a trade for Carr rather than lose him for nothing by releasing him.

But once the Raiders benched him down the stretch, it became clear they weren't going to pay his guarantees and keep him going forward. Now, the only questions left are where Carr ends up playing and if he gets there via a trade or signing.