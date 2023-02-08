Derrick Rose Trade Rumors: Bucks Express Interest in Knicks PG Ahead of NBA Deadline

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

The Milwaukee Bucks have expressed interest in New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose as the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET looms, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Rose has been out of the Knicks' rotation for most of the season after head coach Tom Thibodeau replaced him with a younger option in 22-year-old Miles McBride early on. The 15-year NBA veteran hasn't played since Dec. 31.

For the season, the 34-year-old has averaged 5.8 points on 39.4 percent shooting, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.

Rose has shifted to a mentoring role for the team's young guards, and Thibodeau told reporters Tuesday that he doesn't want to see him moved.

"He's been great. In whatever role you ask Derrick to play, he embraces it. He's always been a team-first guy. So I know he's always ready," Thibodeau told reporters before the game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. "He contributes in a lot of different ways to our club.

"As far as the trade stuff, there's a million trades that get talked about, and very rarely does anything get done. So I always want him to be around."

Rose will be a free agent next offseason if his $15.5 million 2023-24 team option is declined.

As far as the Bucks go, Milwaukee is the hottest team in the NBA right now, thanks to an eight-game win streak that's catapulted them to a 37-17 record and second-place mark in the Eastern Conference.

Rose would probably be hard-pressed to find playing time with the Bucks, given their deep backcourt, which already features starting point guard Jrue Holiday and backup Jevon Carter.

However, adding Rose would provide solid depth and insurance in case of injury, and he certainly could be a good option for some playing time in the back end of the rotation if needed.

For now, he remains a member of the Knicks as the trade deadline rapidly approaches.