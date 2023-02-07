Rob Gronkowski: Working with Tom Brady in Broadcast Booth 'Definitely a Possibility'

Set Number: X164295 TK1

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, and now he's set for a lengthy broadcasting career.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX to serve as an NFL analyst before he retired, and he revealed to Colin Cowherd on FS1 Monday that his broadcasting career will begin in the fall of 2024 so he has time to learn the ropes.

Rob Gronkowski, Brady's longtime tight end, has been working for Fox since he retired for the second time after the 2021 season. When asked Tuesday about him and Brady possibly pairing up in the booth in the future, Gronkowski welcomed the idea.

Gronkowski said, via The Athletic's Jeff Howe:

"That's definitely a possibility for sure, being with Tom for so long and now we're going to be at Fox together. There really hasn't been any plans or anything or any talks about it, but that definitely could be a possibility. We could banter back and forth in some way, somehow, maybe do a couple promos together or whatever it is. That will be down the road. Time will have to tell with that."

Brady and Gronkowski would undoubtedly be one of the most watched duos on television if they were to team up. Here's to hoping that FOX executives will decide to pair up the longtime teammates.