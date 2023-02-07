Rob Gronkowski Was 'Shocked' by Tom Brady's Retirement: 'He Could Play Until He's 50'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

When Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Feb. 1, not many were surprised he opted to hang up the cleats following a mentally and physically draining 2022 season that saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finish 8-9.

However, Rob Gronkowski, Brady's former teammate, admitted Tuesday that he was "shocked" by the seven-time Super Bowl champion's decision.

"I was shocked a little bit because there's something left in the tank. He could play until he's 50," Gronkowski told reporters.

Gronkowski played all of his 11 NFL seasons with Brady as his quarterback, so it's safe to say he knows the three-time MVP pretty well. Brady even said on his Let's Go podcast with Jim Gray this week that he feels like he could keep going.

"There's always gonna be a part that wants to play and a part of me that, you know, feels like I can play," Brady said (h/t USA Today's Steve Gardner). "I think there's just a decision to know that it's the right time. So I think for me it's more of just, it's gonna end at some point, and I think now's the time."

Brady, the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, among other things, will undoubtedly be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028 following a legendary career that is something the league may never see again.

While his playing days are over, the 45-year-old is set to begin a broadcasting career with Fox as an NFL analyst in 2024. He agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox before he retired to serve as an analyst.