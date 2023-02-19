Roman Reigns Beats Sami Zayn, Retains WWE Universal Title at Elimination Chamber 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn in the challenger's hometown of Montreal at Elimination Chamber on Saturday night to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Zayn came out to a massive pop, while the crowd inside the Bell Centre vociferously booed The Tribal Chief.

The challenger had his moments, hitting the Superman Punch and getting a near-fall:

Reigns went back on the offensive and delivered a spear, but Zayn kicked out.

A tense moment occurred later when Jey Uso entered the ring while Zayn was down and out. Reigns handed his cousin a chair and told him to pick between him or Zayn.

Jey hesitated, and The Tribal Chief did not take kindly to that. Zayn soon woke up and saw an opportunity to hit a spear on Reigns, but he hit Uso instead.

Reigns then repeatedly hit Zayn with a chair mid-ring.

After a spear, Reigns was able to retain the belt.

Post-match, Jimmy Uso attacked Zayn, but Kevin Owens came to the rescue and stunned him, Reigns and Paul Heyman. Zayn then got a Helluva Kick in on The Tribal Chief to get some measure of revenge.

After a lengthy saga, things finally came to a head between Reigns and Zayn at the pay-per-view, writing another chapter in the compelling story of The Bloodline.

Zayn first tried to align himself with the group early last year, and while the likes of Reigns and Jey were initially hesitant, he was eventually named Honorary Uce after several instances of helping them out.

The Canadian seemingly took a big step toward becoming an official member of The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames when he hit longtime friend Owens with a low blow and allowed Jey to pin him.

That act allowed Zayn to gain Jey's acceptance, but Reigns remained wary of the newcomer's association with KO, so he continued to put him through tests in order to see how loyal he was.

Zayn was in the champion's corner for the main event of the Royal Rumble when Reigns defended his titles against Owens.

It was clear throughout that The Master Strategist was torn, and at one point he didn't want to hand The Tribal Chief a steel chair, but he eventually did and Reigns went on to beat KO to retain the titles.

After the match, Reigns handcuffed Owens to the ropes and Bloodline members took turns brutally beating him. When the dual titleholder was about to hit his defenseless opponent in the head with a steel chair, Zayn stopped him.

He said doing that was beneath Reigns, which prompted The Tribal Chief to demand he hit KO with the chair. Zayn couldn't bring himself to do it, so he struck Reigns with it instead and then got jumped by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

On the February 3 edition of SmackDown, Zayn attacked Reigns and made it clear that he wanted to beat him for the undisputed WWE universal title. The Tribal Chief got the upper hand thanks to Jimmy and Solo, though, and then accepted the challenge.

The champion stressed the importance of beating Zayn in front of his own family in Montreal and eradicating him from WWE once and for all.

Reigns did indeed retain his titles at Elimination Chamber, but it is highly unlikely that the story between Zayn and The Bloodline is over.

