JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming.

Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

"I put in a lot of work, man," he said. "I put in a lot, a lot, a lot of Call of Duty hours with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and [Marquez Valdes-Scantling], baby. A lot of COD hours. We're dropping down, the communication's on point. We've been working, man, day in, day out. We're here now, baby, the Super Bowl."

There were a lot of question marks around the Chiefs' receiving corps coming into this season. Of their top six receivers by yards in 2021, Kelce and Mecole Hardman were the only two still on the roster this season.

Tyreek Hill, who led the team with 1,239 yards last season, was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Rather than try to find a one-for-one replacement, the Chiefs went for a volume approach by signing Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling and trading for Kadarius Toney.

Even though the production looked different than in past years, the end result turned out to be very similar for the Chiefs. They led the NFL in points scored and yards.

Mahomes is the front-runner to be named NFL MVP after leading the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes.

If any team with a lot of turnover at wide receiver this offseason is looking at how it can help its new players quickly establish a rapport with their quarterback, put them in front of a PlayStation 5 with the new Call of Duty game.