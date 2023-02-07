Survey: Record 50.4M Adults Expected to Bet $16B on Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 57

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

If you are an adult in the United States, odds are good you will be placing at least one bet on Super Bowl 57.

Per a new survey from the American Gaming Association (h/t ESPN's David Purdum), 50.4 million adults in the U.S. are expected to place a wager on the game, marking a new record.

It's estimated a combined total of $16.4 billion will be put on the line during Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

"Every year, the Super Bowl serves to highlight the benefits of legal sports betting," AGA CEO and president Bill Miller said in a release with the survey. "Bettors are transitioning to the protections of the regulated market; leagues and sports media are seeing increased engagement, and legal operators are driving needed tax revenue to states across the country."

Purdum noted the total number of expected bettors marks a 61 percent increase from the 2022 survey ahead of the Los Angeles Rams-Cincinnati Bengals game, while the expected $16 billion to be wagered is more than double the amount from last year.

The total number of expected bettors and money wagered comes from a combination of legal sportsbooks, illegal bookmakers and casual bets among friends.

Per AmericanGaming.org, sports betting is currently legal and operational in 33 states plus Washington D.C.

There are no shortage of items to bet on during a Super Bowl, and most of them don't even involve the game itself.

Purdum noted Caesars Sportsbook has 22 pages with more than 2,000 items to wager on for Sunday's event.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are currently favored by 1.5 points against the Chiefs.