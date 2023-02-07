Super Bowl Opening Night 2023: Best Moments and Twitter Reaction from Media Day

Super Bowl Opening Night 2023: Best Moments and Twitter Reaction from Media DayFebruary 7, 2023
For the first time since the 2020 season, Super Bowl media day returned to normalcy with a festive opening night that saw players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles let loose and enjoy themselves.
The previous two seasons saw teams meet with the media via video conferences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This time around, the circus atmosphere was in full swing at Footprint Center in Phoenix ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Here's a look at some of the highlights from Monday's festivities.
Quarterbacks Share the Spotlight
Unsurprisingly, the largest crowds on Monday night were drawn by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes.
The two of them fielded questions from kid reporters, pondered different career paths and later joined the stage together to discuss the significance of being the first two Black quarterbacks to face off against one another in a Super Bowl.
Mahomes and Hurts are both finalists for the AP NFL MVP award after their stellar performances during the 2022 season. The quarterback matchup in Super Bowl LVII is sure to make for some exciting action.
Kelce Brothers Share the Love
Super Bowl LVII marks the first time a pair of brothers face off in the big game as Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce will be on the opposite sideline of Philadelphia veteran center Jason Kelce.
Of course, the brothers with the big personalities drew a lot of attention on Monday, and their mom Donna Kelce even got in on the fun:
The Kelce brothers have been two of the best at their respective positions for quite some time, so Sunday's game is undoubtedly a dream come true for the entire family.
Coaches Answer Tough Questions
Unlike most weeks when Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni are answering questions regarding X's and O's, opening night brought hard-hitting inquiries for the play-callers.
Sirianni was posed with questions from Rocky to Santa Claus. Reid faced a ton of questions about his food preferences. In all, it allowed the coaches to have some fun:
Reid and Sirianni share a bit of history, as Sirianni wasn't retained when Reid was hired as the Chiefs head coach in 2012. Sirianni recently said the experience was a source of motivation during his career, and now he will have the chance to face off against one of the greatest coaches of his generation on the grandest stage of them all.
Compared to some of the opening nights of years past, this year's edition was pretty tame. In Arizona in 2008, a woman proposed to Tom Brady and Eli Manning.
The fun will continue throughout the week, all leading up to the big game on Sunday.