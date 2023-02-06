NFL Legend Jared Allen Wants to Compete in Curling at 2026 Winter Olympics

David Berding/Getty Images

Former NFL All-Pro defensive end Jared Allen has successfully transitioned to another sport, and he's hoping to take his talents to the world stage.

According to Rachel Blount of the Star Tribune, Allen has been competing in curling for the past five years and is set to compete in the U.S. championships this week in hopes of qualifying for the world championships in April. Allen said his ultimate goal is to be on the national team for the 2026 Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

"I thought curling was going to be a lot easier than it was,'' Allen said. "But I'm one of those guys who, once I start something, I'm going to see it through. Our goal at nationals is to beat as many teams as we possibly can and see where we land."

The 40-year-old trained under 2010 Olympian John Benton and is making his third appearance in the national championships. He's competing on a team led by Jason Smith, who was also on the 2010 U.S. Olympic team. Blount noted that Allen's current foursome, which also includes Hunter Clawson and Dominik Maerki, is 89th in the World Curling Federation's men's rankings.

Allen said he enjoys the different approach curling requires as opposed to football, which is a whole other level of intensity.

"It's so different than what we're used to as football players,'' he said. "I think that's what's kept me so intrigued. Like the short game in golf, it's a game of finesse. You have to think two shots ahead. And you have to learn how to control your body, your emotions, your heart rate. That took some time to reset."

Allen and Team Smith will be in action on Sunday in a tough matchup against a team led by 2018 Olympic gold medalist and five-time Olympian John Schuster.