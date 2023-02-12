Splash Meter: MLB's Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios of Big Offseason Spending

0 of 11

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

So you want to win Major League Baseball's offseason. Well, good idea. You should go for it.

Just know that what comes next, nobody really knows. Good. Bad. Indifferent. All three outcomes are possible, and seemingly more or less equally likely.

It's not much of a conclusion, but it's what we've got after—with huge assists from historical payroll and free-agent signing records from Cot's Baseball Contracts—taking a look back at how splashy spending sprees have panned out since the turn of the century. The idea was to see if either large free-agent investments and/or payroll increases have tended to result in better fortunes for teams the following year.

It'll perhaps surprise nobody that the results were all over the place, but there are notable examples of both massive failure and massive success that stood out. So, we thought we'd highlight five of each.

But first, a closer look at said results.