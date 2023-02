Trade Deadline Panic Meter: How Desperate Is Every NBA Team for a Deal?

1 of 30

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Panic Meter: High

Deadline Strategy: Shop John Collins, add another playmaker

Despite trading three first-round picks for Dejounte Murray last offseason, the Hawks have a nearly identical record (27-27) as they did a year ago at this time (26-28).

The offense still collapses when Trae Young sits (107.6 rating, 7th percentile overall per Cleaning the Glass) and the Hawks rank just 29th in assist percentage as a team this season.

The Hawks should be looking for a veteran point guard off the bench, one that can help spell the team when Young is out of the game.

While trading Collins is far from a must, Atlanta needs to explore the market for the athletic power forward. As well as another floor general, adding wing defenders around Young is always welcome.

Collins should have value, as he can hit threes, finish lobs and get you 20 and 10 when placed in a larger role, one that's shrunk in recent years with the Hawks.

Finishing with a top-six seed in the East and avoiding the play-in tournament should be the goal, one that may not be accomplished without some outside help.