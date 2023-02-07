Trade Deadline Panic Meter: How Desperate Is Every NBA Team for a Deal?

0 of 30

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks has already poured gasoline on the 2023 NBA trade deadline fire, potentially setting us up for a lot more action.

Of course, some teams shouldn't feel pressure to make a move. Others, like the Nets (following Irving's trade request) and the Mavs (eager to add a star to pair with Luka Dončić), were very much feeling pressure to get something done.

When evaluating the panic/desperation level for all 30 NBA teams, we'll be using the following rating system once again:

Extremely High: These teams have to do something, perhaps even execute a drastic roster shake-up. Front-office jobs are likely at stake.

High: These teams have a major weakness that needs to be addressed or a veteran player that needs to be moved. Staying put is not an option.

Medium: No need to get desperate here. If the right deal is out there, great. If not, don't panic.

Low: These teams likely aren't making many phone calls. Make your best offer or don't waste their time.

Extremely Low: Trade deadline? What trade deadline? Don't expect much activity from these teams. The season's likely going just fine.

Here's where every NBA team stands on the panic meter just before the deadline, including what the franchise's deadline strategy should be when making and taking calls.