Trade Deadline Panic Meter: How Desperate Is Every NBA Team for a Deal?February 7, 2023
- Extremely High: These teams have to do something, perhaps even execute a drastic roster shake-up. Front-office jobs are likely at stake.
- High: These teams have a major weakness that needs to be addressed or a veteran player that needs to be moved. Staying put is not an option.
- Medium: No need to get desperate here. If the right deal is out there, great. If not, don't panic.
- Low: These teams likely aren't making many phone calls. Make your best offer or don't waste their time.
- Extremely Low: Trade deadline? What trade deadline? Don't expect much activity from these teams. The season's likely going just fine.
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks has already poured gasoline on the 2023 NBA trade deadline fire, potentially setting us up for a lot more action.
Of course, some teams shouldn't feel pressure to make a move. Others, like the Nets (following Irving's trade request) and the Mavs (eager to add a star to pair with Luka Dončić), were very much feeling pressure to get something done.
Here's where every NBA team stands on the panic meter just before the deadline, including what the franchise's deadline strategy should be when making and taking calls.
Atlanta Hawks
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Shop John Collins, add another playmaker
Despite trading three first-round picks for Dejounte Murray last offseason, the Hawks have a nearly identical record (27-27) as they did a year ago at this time (26-28).
The offense still collapses when Trae Young sits (107.6 rating, 7th percentile overall per Cleaning the Glass) and the Hawks rank just 29th in assist percentage as a team this season.
The Hawks should be looking for a veteran point guard off the bench, one that can help spell the team when Young is out of the game.
While trading Collins is far from a must, Atlanta needs to explore the market for the athletic power forward. As well as another floor general, adding wing defenders around Young is always welcome.
Collins should have value, as he can hit threes, finish lobs and get you 20 and 10 when placed in a larger role, one that's shrunk in recent years with the Hawks.
Finishing with a top-six seed in the East and avoiding the play-in tournament should be the goal, one that may not be accomplished without some outside help.
Boston Celtics
Panic Meter: Extremely Low
Deadline Strategy: Cut luxury tax bill, check prices on frontcourt depth
Owners of the NBA's best record and sitting at the top of the East nearly all season, the Celtics don't need to do anything at the deadline.
Boston sports a top-four offense and defense, is incredibly deep in the backcourt and on the wing and has a nice mixture of youth and veterans. This is a group that knows it can win without getting reinforcements on Thursday.
A luxury bill that's projected to top $58 million could be greatly reduced if Boston can dump the injured Danilo Gallinari's $6.5 million contract on a team with cap space (Indiana Pacers?), a deal that should be of great interest to ownership.
Finding another big for some insurance behind Robert Williams III and Al Horford would be a luxury, not a necessity, but is still worth exploring for a Celtics team that should be all-in on title chasing for the next several years.
Brooklyn Nets
Panic Meter: Extremely High
Deadline Strategy: Find a new co-star for Kevin Durant
Trading Kyrie Irving was ultimately the right move for Brooklyn, who managed to fetch a good return with Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and a pair of second-rounders.
While it makes the Nets worse in the short term, it's clear Irving was never going to be a reliable member of the organization, someone who time after time prioritized himself over the team.
The challenge now becomes keeping Durant happy to avoid having him request another trade out of Brooklyn.
The Nets have a lot of decent role players and now have some future draft capital to part with in trades. They need to find a second star to pair with Durant and should be calling every team in the NBA that possesses one who has shown even a sliver of disgruntlement.
The season is far from lost even with Irving now gone. The Nets need to do something else at the deadline, however, to give Durant a chance to compete in a crowded East.
Charlotte Hornets
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Shop the veterans, find a taker for Gordon Hayward
At 15-40 overall, this has become a nightmare season for Charlotte. Landing a top pick in the 2023 draft could lead to a quick turnaround next year, however, with the Hornets looking to clear as much future cap space now as they can.
Anyone not named LaMelo Ball or Mark Williams should be available, as veterans Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee are capable of helping contenders. As are P.J. Washington (RFA) and Jalen McDaniels (FA), two 25-and-under players Charlotte should look to deal if they aren't in the team's long-term plans.
Moving Hayward, especially for someone on an expiring contract, would be huge. The veteran forward is owed $31.5 million next season and simply hasn't been able to stay healthy since signing a $120 million deal in 2020.
Charlotte should see if the wing-needy Cleveland Cavaliers would be interested in a Kevin Love-Hayward swap, especially since Love has fallen out of the rotation as of late. The Cavs would get a big upgrade in talent while the Hornets could free up massive cap space this summer.
Chicago Bulls
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: 🤷🏻
The Bulls, a disappointing 25-27 this season, should probably do something at the deadline, but what?
Without Lonzo Ball (who almost certainly won't return this season from knee surgery), this roster is simply not good enough to secure a top-six seed in the East. Dumping veterans and trying to land a top draft pick is also problematic, as Chicago only gets to keep its 2023 first-rounder should it fall in the top four overall due to the Nikola Vučević trade with the Orlando Magic.
The answer of what to do is probably somewhere in the middle; taking offers on players like Andre Drummond, Coby White, Goran Dragić and other role guys while keeping Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Vučević for a potential run next year (hopefully with Ball).
The Brooklyn Nets, desperate for a new co-star for Kevin Durant, should have interest in the Bulls' Big Three. Discussions should take place, although the asking price for DeRozan and LaVine needs to remain high by Chicago.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Look for wing upgrades and a third big
Small forward has been an issue for the Cavs this season, yet the strong recent play of Isaac Okoro should mean Cleveland doesn't need to hunt for a new starter at the deadline. Since entering the starting lineup on a full-time basis, Okoro is averaging 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and shooting 58.3 percent overall and 48.9 percent from three over 17 games while playing excellent defense.
Given that this team is without a tradeable first-round pick, the most likely path to an upgrade is using the expiring contract of either Kevin Love or Caris LeVert, along with second-round picks, to acquire some more rotation-worthy talent.
Still, this is a young Cavs team with a core that's all under contract for the next three years or more. Nothing needs to be done, as internal improvement alone should carry Cleveland to the fourth seed now unless the Brooklyn Nets can find a new co-star for Kevin Durant.
With Love out of the rotation, finding a third big who can shoot and play either power forward or center (Mo Bamba?) would be a nice addition and shouldn't cost too much.
Dallas Mavericks
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Add shooters/defenders around Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving
Dallas has already made its major deadline move, acquiring Irving from the Brooklyn Nets to give Dončić the most talented teammate he's ever had.
While there's understandable hesitation about how a long-term partnership will work, the Mavs should continue to attack the deadline with championship aspirations in mind.
Finding a new 3-and-D forward with Dorian Finney-Smith now in Brooklyn is key. Dallas should also look for a third ball-handler behind Dončić and Irving.
The starting center position has been in flux all season, and a player like Jakob Poeltl (if the Mavs still have the assets to acquire him) would truly help Dallas move to the top of the West.
Dallas shouldn't be satisfied with just adding Irving, especially since he can leave as a free agent in a few months. This roster needs a lot more defensive help and Irving could change his mind (again) about his current playing home if the Mavs suffer an early playoff exit.
Denver Nuggets
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Swap Bones Hyland for veteran help
Denver is beginning to run away with the West, sitting a full 4.5 games ahead of the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Normally this would mean a quiet deadline for a team that's been so successful, yet one disgruntled employee may be on the way out.
Hyland, the team's talented 22-year-old combo guard, will be traded, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. An inability to see eye-to-eye with the coaching staff while the Nuggets go all-in toward a championship will likely mean the end of a brief year-and-a-half career in Denver.
Moving him for a veteran bench piece is the best path forward, preferably another ball-handler, wing defender or backup center behind Nikola Jokić.
The Nuggets already have the talent to win the 2023 title. Eliminating any distractions along the way is important, even if it means trading a talented young player.
Detroit Pistons
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Trade Bojan Bogdanović while his value is at an all-time high, shop Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel as well
While the Pistons may have high expectations for next season after a 14-40 start has killed all playoff hope now, hanging on to veterans isn't the right move for the current state of the franchise.
Bogdanović's value is at an all-time high given his averages of 21.4 points on 41.9 percent shooting from three, and there should be a number of contenders lining up to offer a first-round pick and more. Yes, the veteran can help Detroit next year, but he's also going to be 34 in April and doesn't match this core's competitive timeline at all. The Pistons can also open up max cap space this summer, giving them the opportunity to sign other vets should they so choose.
Bogdanović should be traded to the highest bidder, giving Detroit picks to use for a future star trade.
Burks should net multiple second-round picks, and Noel can help contenders as a defensive-minded backup center.
Anyone not named Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren is worth taking calls on for a Pistons team that should be prioritizing draft position.
Golden State Warriors
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Look for bench upgrades, even if it costs some youth
If the Warriors could simply never play on the road or be forced to use their bench, they would be the title favorites yet again. No five-man unit has been more successful this season than Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, registering a net rating of plus-22.1 together (via Cleaning the Glass, min. 250 possessions).
With Curry now projected to miss multiple weeks with a leg injury and most of the young talent on this roster still not looking playoff-rotation worthy, Golden State should feel pressure to do something at the deadline.
While selling low on James Wiseman feels wrong, rebuilding teams should still value his potential enough to send a quality veteran in return. Adding in the hunger of a few vets who have never won a championship to a roster that looks uninterested at times could help light a spark and improve a bench that ranks just 27th overall in net rating (minus-2.1).
There's no need to trade a core member, but beefing up the bench, even at the risk of punting on some potential, is the right move with Curry set to turn 35 next month.
Houston Rockets
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Trade Eric Gordon to a contender
Gordon has been doing his best auditioning as of late, averaging 18.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and shooting 46.8 percent over his last nine games.
For Houston, it's time to do right by Gordon and move him to a team that doesn't sit at the bottom of its conference like the 13-40 Rockets do. Contenders should love to have his scoring, playmaking and experience off the bench.
Finding a pure point guard would do wonders for this young roster as well. Houston ranks dead last in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.32), the worst mark the league has seen in seven years.
Killian Hayes would be an intriguing target, someone who wouldn't need to be more than a passer and defender on a Rockets team loaded with young scorers.
Indiana Pacers
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Be open to buying and selling, use remaining cap space to help facilitate deals
The Pacers have fallen to five games under .500 yet are still just a half game out of the East play-in tournament. This is a bit of an awkward spot to be in, as there's an allure to both make the playoffs and to become one of the few sellers and try to land a top draft pick.
Regardless, Indiana probably needs to do something.
This could mean buying, especially if a player like John Collins or O.G. Anunoby could be had at the right price. It could also mean selling, especially if teams came offering first-round picks (or more) for Buddy Hield.
With Myles Turner staying put (at least for now), there's a real core to build around here. The Pacers shouldn't disrupt it and can use their remaining $10.7 million worth of cap space to help out in three-team deals by taking on salary in exchange for picks.
Doing nothing at the deadline isn't the worst option, but it would be disappointing for a Pacers team once again stuck in the middle.
Los Angeles Clippers
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Explore point guard and backup center upgrades
Credit to the Clippers for somehow possessing a top-four seed in the West this far into the season, despite Kawhi Leonard's limited availability and some obvious roster holes.
With so many teams below them getting star players back soon, however (Zion Williamson to the New Orleans Pelicans, Devin Booker to the Phoenix Suns, Karl-Anthony Towns to the Minnesota Timberwolves), Los Angeles should feel the pressure to do something at the deadline.
The Clippers made an offer of Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, a future first-round pick and multiple first-round pick swaps for Kyrie Irving, according to Kevin O'Conner of The Ringer. That's a sign L.A. is very much interested in taking risks to improve the roster around Leonard and Paul George.
Los Angeles could see if newly traded Spencer Dinwiddie is available from the Brooklyn Nets, or what the asking price is on D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even a player like Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls would be a welcomed addition to this roster.
In what could become an arms race in the West with Irving now a member of the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers shouldn't be content.
Los Angeles Lakers
Panic Meter: Extremely High
Deadline Strategy: Go all-in for a championship no matter the cost
Following a pitiful 2-10 start to the year, the Lakers have gone 23-19 overall and rank ninth in offense (115.7 rating), just below the Boston Celtics (115.8 rating).
Future draft picks be damned, the Lakers need to do everything they can to try to win a championship around LeBron James and Anthony Davis now.
With Kyrie Irving now off the table, Rob Pelinka and company need to be checking on the availability of players like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and even Chris Paul, who was recently offered in a trade by the Phoenix Suns for Irving, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Even players like Bojan Bogdanović, Gary Trent Jr. and Josh Richardson would be difference-makers for a Lakers team that may not be all that far from returning to championship contention.
Memphis Grizzlies
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Find a half-court scorer, look to consolidate young talent
At 32-21 and in second place in the West, Memphis is in a good position.
The Grizzlies could choose to stand pat with this young and talented roster or chase a fourth star for postseason reinforcements. There's no need to make any panic trades with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane still on their rookie deals.
With Dillon Brooks struggling with his shot this season (39.5 percent overall), the Grizzlies could look to bring in a more reliable offensive option to complement Morant and Bane, especially someone who can get their own shot off in the half-court.
This is an ideal landing spot for either Jordan Clarkson or Kelly Oubre Jr., two bucket-getters who could stabilize Memphis' second unit.
There's a lot of interesting prospects at the back end of this roster. The Grizzlies shouldn't be afraid to sacrifice a few for win-now help.
Miami Heat
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Explore Kyle Lowry's market, add shooting and size to the frontcourt
Although the Miami Heat have been better as of late, they can't seem to put any real win streak together. They're stuck in a battle to avoid the East's play-in tournament.
While his experience and leadership is important, Lowry has struggled most of this season. He's averaging only 6.9 points and 3.7 assists in 27.6 minutes over his last 14 games, shooting 34.7 percent overall and 25.8 percent from three. With $29.7 million owed to him next season, the Heat should check on potential returns now.
The Heat could use another forward with size who can shoot and defend, as they rank 27th in three-point shooting percentage (33.6 percent) this season. It would also allow Jimmy Butler to defend smaller wings in the playoffs, as he's spent 84 percent of his minutes at power forward thus far (per Cleaning the Glass).
Players like Jae Crowder, Bojan Bogdanović and Kenrich Williams would be excellent fits.
Milwaukee Bucks
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Find a way to get Jae Crowder
The Milwaukee Bucks seem like the most likely landing spot for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. They have even met with him as he awaits a trade, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Milwaukee, which entered Monday on a seven-game win streak, could secure the No. 1 seed in the East or the NBA overall. The addition of Crowder or another veteran rotation player would only help in that regard.
Given the injuries to Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis this season, picking up another versatile forward who can play and guard multiple positions would be a good insurance policy as the Bucks hunt a second title in three years.
Milwaukee doesn't need to do anything at the deadline as long as it is healthy come playoff time. But there's been too much dancing around with Crowder not to get a deal done now.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Take calls on D'Angelo Russell and Naz Reid, but be prepared to stand pat
Kudos to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have gone 19-16 overall with the 10th-best net rating in the NBA (plus-1.7) since Karl-Anthony Towns strained his right calf on Nov. 28. The Wolves are only two games out of the No. 3 seed in the West and could make a run up the standings when Towns returns.
Since Minnesota can't trade a first-round pick following its blockbuster acquisition of Rudy Gobert last offseason, this could be a quiet deadline in the Twin Cities.
The Wolves still need to figure out what to do about point guard D'Angelo Russell, as both he and backup center Naz Reid are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason. The Wolves have relied on both even more lately with Towns missing time, yet they may feel pressure to trade them away before they can walk as free agents.
Mike Conley would make sense in a Russell swap. He's the superior option to Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry at this point. The Wolves should also see what the Los Angeles Clippers would offer for Russell.
New Orleans Pelicans
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Package end-of-the-rotation players and picks for a star, if possible
The Pelicans have been in free fall lately, going 2-10 in their last 12 games as they wait for Zion Williamson's return from a hamstring injury.
This slide has caused New Orleans to tumble from third in the West into the play-in tournament. Eleven teams in the West are separated by only five games.
Getting Williamson back will obviously help, but the Pelicans should be sniffing around star-level players as well.
O.G. Anunoby would be an amazing fit, giving this team an upgraded version of Herb Jones in the starting lineup with far more offensive capabilities. New Orleans can match a lot of salary by combining players like Jaxson Hayes, Devonte' Graham and others together, and they can include future first-round picks from the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks as well as their own.
The Pelicans could be quite active at the deadline, adding to a core that's among the NBA's best when healthy.
New York Knicks
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Find a new home for Cam Reddish, sniff around potential stars
The New York Knicks are almost certain to trade Cam Reddish, who hasn't played since Dec. 3 and is no longer in their rotation. Swapping Reddish for a useful veteran from a rebuilding team would be ideal, but even getting a future second-round pick would be better than letting him walk this summer for nothing.
With eight tradeable first-round picks, the Knicks should also be on the hunt for a star to put next to Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and others. They should make calls to check on the availability of players like Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, O.G. Anunoby and others stars who could help secure their spot in the East playoffs.
If Kevin Durant asks out of Brooklyn following the Kyrie Irving trade, the Knicks could offer perhaps the best combination of picks and players of any NBA team.
There's no need to panic, but New York should be quite aggressive at the deadline.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Panic Meter: Extremely Low
Deadline Strategy: Don't be seduced into buying
Few would have expected the Oklahoma City Thunder to be sitting at 25-27 this late in the season, particularly after No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren suffered a season-ending foot injury prior to training camp. That's a testament to the young core and coaching staff that OKC has assembled.
No team owns more future draft picks moving forward than the Thunder, either. They could theoretically flip the switch to buyer mode at any time.
Given the talent that awaits at the top of 2023 draft and the fact that OKC will get Holmgren back next year, the Thunder should wait until at least the offseason before they start seriously chasing a playoff berth. That doesn't mean they have to be sellers at this year's deadline, though.
Kenrich Williams is signed to a team-friendly deal until 2027 and Mike Muscala's floor-spacing pairs well with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's drive-heavy game. Oklahoma City doesn't need to do anything at the deadline, as this rebuild is already ahead of schedule.
Orlando Magic
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Shop Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross and Gary Harris for future picks
The Orlando Magic have shown real growth this season. With nearly 30 games left to go, they've already matched their 22-win total from last year.
This young nucleus could be in the playoffs as early as next year. Orlando should be shopping any of its expendable veterans for draft picks and/or younger players.
Bamba should interest both rebuilding and contending teams alike with his three-point shooting and shot-blocking ability. With Bamba's $10.3 million salary in 2023-24 fully nonguaranteed until late June, the Magic should look to spark a mini bidding war for him.
Terrence Ross and Gary Harris would also look good off a contender's bench. Each should be worth at least a second-round pick.
With significant cap space coming this summer, Orlando needs to collect all of the picks it can get now in an attempt to make a run at the 2024 playoffs.
Philadelphia 76ers
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Use Furkan Korkmaz's contract to add minor upgrades
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the best and deepest teams in the NBA. If they stay healthy, they can win a championship as is.
However, the Sixers are still likely to do something at the deadline, even if it's a minor addition to the rotation.
Furkan Korkmaz recently requested a trade from the Sixers, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 25-year-old is averaging only 10.2 minutes per game in 24 appearances, but he's currently on the outside of head coach Doc Rivers' rotation.
The Sixers could use his $5 million contract as salary filler in trades. They might instead look to trade him to a team with cap space or a trade exception to dip below they luxury-tax threshold. (They're currently $1.2 million above.)
Philly could explore the backup center market or look for another wing. It will likely get a few phone calls about the availability of soon-to-be restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle as well.
Phoenix Suns
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Trade Jae Crowder for a rotation vet
Despite a rocky season that's been impacted by injuries to Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, the Phoenix Suns could still make a Finals run if healthy.
Escaping the middle of a crowded Western Conference could depend on what the team gets for Crowder, who's been waiting to be traded since training camp as he continues to sit out.
The Suns own all of their future draft picks, which makes them a sneaky destination for a star trade, especially if they're willing to include Crowder, Johnson and others in a deal.
Keeping Crowder past the deadline and eventually agreeing to a buyout would be a worst-case scenario for the Suns, who need to get someone back who can contribute immediately.
Portland Trail Blazers
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Add defense and depth around Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant
Despite adding Jerami Grant via a trade last offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers still aren't good enough defensively and are in danger of missing the play-in tournament entirely. Portland is allowing 115.7 points per 100 possessions, ahead of only the rebuilding Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.
Depth is also an issue for Portland. The 24.6 points per game that the Blazers receive from their bench ranks dead last overall.
The Blazers could shop Jusuf Nurkić and Josh Hart in the hope of getting more rotation-caliber players in return. They could also fetch a nice return if they made young guards Anfernee Simons or Shaedon Sharpe available.
A player like O.G. Anunoby would make a huge difference in Portland. A framework of a deal based around him and Simons could make sense for both the Blazers and the Toronto Raptors.
The pressure is high to maximize Lillard's time in Portland, giving him a roster that can realistically compete for titles. The current version of the Blazers can't.
Sacramento Kings
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Explore market for defensive-minded role players
The Sacramento Kings aren't likely to pull off any franchise-altering trades like they did at last year's trade deadline. They don't need to, either.
The Kings boast one of the league's best offenses. They might need to add more defensive help to reach the level of the West's elite, though.
Richaun Holmes' $11.2 million contract could be used as a money-matcher in potential trades, especially since the veteran center isn't a valuable part of the rotation any more.
Players like Matisse Thybulle or Josh Richardson would be nice additions to the Kings' bench and could help them clinch a top-four seed in the West.
San Antonio Spurs
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Burn it all down
Panic may be the wrong word here, but the San Antonio Spurs should be determined to get value for some of their veterans before they potentially leave for nothing in free agency this summer.
Both Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson will be unrestricted free agents in July, and Doug McDermott has only one year left on his contract after this season. The Spurs should shop all three extensively before the deadline. They need to find new homes for Poeltl and Richardson so they can at least get something in return.
Poeltl is good enough to fetch the Spurs a first-round pick given his defense, rebounding and passing ability. Richardson is an easy plug-and-play option with his defensive versatility and three-point shooting.
In what's become a four-team race to the bottom of the NBA standings (along with the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets), the Spurs need to burn their roster to make sure they finish with a bottom-three record. That'll put them in a tie for the best draft lottery odds.
Toronto Raptors
Panic Meter: Extremely High
Deadline Strategy: Consider all options around Scottie Barnes
The eyes of the basketball world will all be pointing north this week, waiting to see if the 25-30 Toronto Raptors become buyers or sellers at the deadline.
Toronto should consider both options. Reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes should be the only untouchable on the roster.
As good as players like Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby and Fred VanVleet are, any deal that returns multiple first-round picks and/or high-upside young players is worth considering, especially since all three can become free agents either this summer or next.
The Raptors could be the next Utah Jazz, a team that sells off its veterans for a boatload of picks and still finds itself too good to tank. Toronto should be the busiest team at the deadline, with buying and selling plans both on the table.
Utah Jazz
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Complete the rebuild process and sell high on Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk
The Utah Jazz have been a pleasant surprise this season. At 27-27 overall, they still have some hope of making the playoffs.
Prioritizing a postseason run wouldn't be the best long-term plan, though. Instead, Utah should continue to shop its veterans while creating more playing time for younger players like Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, Ochai Agbaji and others.
The Jazz should be in no hurry to move All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, whom they acquired in the Donovan Mitchell trade this past summer. He should only continue to get better with more shots coming his way if Utah trades away some of its veterans.
A plunge in the standings would give the Jazz a better chance at landing a top pick in this year's draft, which should still be the ultimate goal of this season.
Washington Wizards
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Figure out a direction
The Washington Wizards are another that could be a buyer or seller at the deadline. A lot depends on who Washington can acquire and what teams are willing to give up for players not named Bradley Beal.
The threat of Kyle Kuzma leaving in free agency should at least have the Wizards taking calls on the veteran forward. The Wizards also have no reason to keep the seldom-used Will Barton around after the deadline.
If Washington is dead-set on keeping Beal and Kristaps Porziņģis, exploring the cost of a point guard upgrade would greatly help its playoff chances as well.
Being stuck in the middle is the worst place for an NBA franchise. The Wizards need to choose a definitive direction either way.