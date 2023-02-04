NFL Exec: 'TCU Did Little to Improve' Max Duggan's Mechanics; Accuracy Is 'Erratic'

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is reportedly concern about the mechanics and accuracy of TCU quarterback Max Duggan as he prepares to enter the NFL draft.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Saturday, an NFL official said the TCU coaching staff "did little to improve" Duggan's throwing mechanics, leading to "erratic" accuracy.

Howe noted that one NFL executive told him that could mean Duggan has untapped potential, although it isn't always easy to correct poor mechanics if they are deeply ingrained.

Duggan is taking part in the Senior Bowl on Saturday, and while talent evaluators told Howe the quarterback play was "average" during practices, Duggan was named as one of the signal-callers who performed best.

While Duggan was solid over his first three seasons at TCU from 2019 to 2021, the 6'2" signal-caller became a household name during the 2022 campaign.

Duggan completed 63.7 percent of his passes and threw for a career-high 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns to go along with just eight interceptions. Perhaps even more impressively, he did a ton of damage with his legs, rushing for 423 yards and nine scores.

Behind the play of Duggan, TCU shocked the college football world by starting the season 12-0. The Horned Frogs fell to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, but they had already cemented their place in the College Football Playoff by then.

Most experts and observers expected TCU to be a one-and-done team in the CFP, but the Horned Frogs handed the Michigan Wolverines their first and only loss of the season in the semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl by a 51-45 score.

Duggan threw two touchdowns and ran for two more to help send TCU to its first CFP National Championship Game.

Unfortunately for Duggan and the Horned Frogs, they were blown out 65-7 by Georgia in the last game of the year.

Despite the loss, Duggan finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and put himself on the radar for the 2023 NFL draft.

Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis are widely viewed as first-round locks at the quarterback position, while Florida's Anthony Richardson has a chance to come off the board in the first round as well.

Duggan has the makings of a middle-to-late-round developmental prospect. Given the athleticism and gutsiness he showed at TCU, he deserves an opportunity in the NFL at the very least.