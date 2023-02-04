Ravens' Roquan Smith Comments on Lamar Jackson's Future After Receiving New Contract

G Fiume/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was able to work out an extension with the team just two months after being acquired in a trade, but he's not going to try to influence Lamar Jackson's contract talks this offseason.

Speaking to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Smith explained he definitely wants Jackson to remain with the Ravens, but he's not going to talk about his contract status because " all our situations are unique in their own way."

"It would be wrong of me to try to go in and say this or that, because his situation is clearly different than mine, so I can't really go in there and say you should do this or that," Smith said. "He's a grown man at the end of the day, and he's gonna do what he feels is best for him and I support him just from one man to another."

