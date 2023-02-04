X

    Fans Praise Auburn's Suni Lee, Call Her 'GOAT' After 2 Perfect 10 Scores vs. Alabama

    Adam WellsFebruary 4, 2023

    AUBURN, AL - JANUARY 20: Sunisa Lee of Auburn competes on the balance beam during a meet against Arkansas at Neville Arena on January 20, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)
    Stew Milne/Getty Images

    Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee turned in two dazzling performances on Friday night for Auburn's gymnastics team against Alabama.

    The 19-year-old earned a perfect 10 on the uneven bars.

    Auburn Gymnastics @AuburnGym

    ICYMI: <a href="https://twitter.com/sunisalee_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sunisalee_</a> 's first 🔟 of the season on bars!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WarEagle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WarEagle</a> <a href="https://t.co/ArtUAwoj7Z">pic.twitter.com/ArtUAwoj7Z</a>

    She got her second perfect score of the night one hour later on the balance beam.

    ESPN @espn

    SUNI LEE IS UNREAL 😱<br><br>She has her second 🔟 of the night‼️ <a href="https://t.co/nbYApSkX2W">pic.twitter.com/nbYApSkX2W</a>

    Having already established herself as a gymnastics superstar at the 2020 Olympics, Lee added to her resume with Friday's performance.

    Fans on Twitter are already declaring Lee the GOAT in just her sophomore year at Auburn.

    Matt Brown @mattbrown0000

    🐐 WDE

    Yusuf @fee_alii

    🐐🐐🐐

    Shaq McDaniel @IrunonDeisel

    🐐

    Alessandro Di Vito @TheTrueDiVito

    Suni the goat

    Cornhusker @UtahHusker

    Just saw you nail that on espn! Damn you a badass! <a href="https://t.co/gBTyG2oETs">pic.twitter.com/gBTyG2oETs</a>

    JR_Alexander @AlexanderDelPa1

    🤯🤯🤯🤯

    Teresa @Teresa7277

    This was an absolutely amazing routine! Well deserved!

    tris ✦ 𝓉𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓈𝓊𝓇𝑒 @hyunsukiex

    <a href="https://t.co/x999lQlerJ">pic.twitter.com/x999lQlerJ</a>

    Savoy Special @SavoySpecial1

    Incredible! The beam performance was next-level clutch.

    Trinity Thomas All Around Champion @gymnastinator

    icon

    Big_Daddy_Sunshine @KarimAbdurRahi2

    That was clearly an 11.0. She got robbed. 😂😂

    Despite Lee's best efforts, the Tigers were beaten by their SEC rival in the overall competition in a razor-thin contest that ended 197.850-197.700 in favor of Alabama.

    Lee now has three perfect-10 scores this season. Her first was on the balance beam against No. 1 Oklahoma at the Super 16 event in Las Vegas on Jan. 7. She medaled twice at the NCAA Championships last year as a freshman, including a gold on the balance beam.

    At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Lee became the fifth consecutive American to win gold in the women's all-around. She finished with a score of 57.433, edging out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade by .135 points.

    The Tigers entered Friday's event ranked No. 6 in the nation, having won their previous two matches against North Carolina State and Arkansas.

    Lee and the rest of the Auburn gymnastics team have five more head-to-head matches this season before the SEC tournament on March 18. The Tigers will host No. 9 LSU on Feb. 10.