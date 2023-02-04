Fans Praise Auburn's Suni Lee, Call Her 'GOAT' After 2 Perfect 10 Scores vs. Alabama

Stew Milne/Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee turned in two dazzling performances on Friday night for Auburn's gymnastics team against Alabama.

The 19-year-old earned a perfect 10 on the uneven bars.

She got her second perfect score of the night one hour later on the balance beam.

Having already established herself as a gymnastics superstar at the 2020 Olympics, Lee added to her resume with Friday's performance.

Fans on Twitter are already declaring Lee the GOAT in just her sophomore year at Auburn.

Despite Lee's best efforts, the Tigers were beaten by their SEC rival in the overall competition in a razor-thin contest that ended 197.850-197.700 in favor of Alabama.

Lee now has three perfect-10 scores this season. Her first was on the balance beam against No. 1 Oklahoma at the Super 16 event in Las Vegas on Jan. 7. She medaled twice at the NCAA Championships last year as a freshman, including a gold on the balance beam.

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Lee became the fifth consecutive American to win gold in the women's all-around. She finished with a score of 57.433, edging out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade by .135 points.

The Tigers entered Friday's event ranked No. 6 in the nation, having won their previous two matches against North Carolina State and Arkansas.

Lee and the rest of the Auburn gymnastics team have five more head-to-head matches this season before the SEC tournament on March 18. The Tigers will host No. 9 LSU on Feb. 10.