ESPN: Colts to Interview Eagles OC Steichen; May Not Name HC Until After Super Bowl

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

One week away from coaching the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is going to interview with the Indianapolis Colts about their head-coaching vacancy.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Steichen is meeting with the Colts on Saturday.

Schefter also noted Indianapolis may wait to name a head coach until after the Super Bowl.

Depending on how you look at it, the Colts are either being very diligent in their search for a new head coach or are really drawing out this process.

The Ringer's Benjamin Solak reported on Friday that the buzz from league personnel is "the expected outcome" is that Jim Irsay will bring back Jeff Saturday as the full-time head coach.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported the Colts were wrapping up their second round of interviews and were considering a third round.

Steichen is at least the eighth candidate who will receive a second interview with Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard. He joins a group that includes Saturday, Aaron Glenn, Rich Bisaccia, Brian Callahan, Ejiro Evero, Raheem Morris and Don "Wink" Martindale.

If the Colts do wait until after the Super Bowl to announce a hiring, it could bode well for Steichen's chances. He can't officially accept another job until after the Eagles finish their season.

Now in his second season as Eagles offensive coordinator, Steichen has received high marks for his work with the entire unit, but specifically quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia's offense ranked third in points and yards during the regular season. The group has also averaged 208 rushing yards per game in playoff wins over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Steichen has been an NFL coach since 2011, when he was hired by the San Diego Chargers as a defensive assistant. He was with the Cleveland Browns in 2013 before going back to the Chargers for seven seasons.

The Colts are seeking a permanent head coach after firing Frank Reich on Nov. 7. Saturday took over on an interim basis, losing seven consecutive games after a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in his first game on Nov. 13.